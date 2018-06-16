Grandson's question leads former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Craig Colquitt into the literary world

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• “By any measure, Craig has delivered a superb children's book,” says Dan Wright of Fitting Words, the book's publisher. “But most especially, that grandparents, (with their grandkids) will share its theme over and over again. Craig's love and devotion to his sons and their families is a great example. It's no mystery to me how he could be this inspired and his heart this full.”

• “Children are expert question askers,” says Dr. Katie Herrington, licensed clinical psychologist, Nashville, Tenn., “in giving us a glimpse of this conversation with his grandchildren, Colquitt shows us the joy in taking time to playfully engage children's questions about the world. It's a must-read because it reveals the beauty of capturing every day moments as opportunities to communicate the enduring power of family love.”

• “In seeking the answers of life, we reason, we rationalize, we engage our imagination in happy, but not always triumphant pursuit,” says David Teems, author of “Tyndale: The Man Who Gave God An English Voice” (Thomas Nelson Publishers) and “Majestie: The King Behind The King James Bible” (Thomas Nelson Publishers). “It is love alone that leads us to the truth, and that is the soul of this delightful little book, the lesson it teaches and with such color and animation. Forgive the reference to its author's former occupation, but your children will get a kick out of this!”

• “Craig Colquitt's book about a curious child and balding grandparent is a pure delight,” says Paul Rudd, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient, actor, comedian, producer and writer. “So much so that I just used the phrase ‘pure delight' – something I've never said in my life. But it is! In every single way! And like every great children's book, appealing to every reader – regardless of one's age or how follicly challenged he or she might be. I loved it!”

• “I have said many times before my greatest joy in life is being a father — faith, family and football,” says Tony Dungy, New York Times best selling author, NFL Hall of Fame, Super Bowl winning coach and analyst for NBC's Football Night in America. “I am proud to see Craig following his heart for his family with this must-have children's book.”

• “In ‘JoJo! What Happended To Your Hair?' we see that outer appearance is merely a part of who we are, not what we are,” says Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, Sports Emmy Award Winner, co-host and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and actor. “It's all about the love we carry with us. The playful conversation between JoJo and his grandson is one of discovery highlighted with vivid illustrations. This is a book to be shared with your family and friends!”

From former teammates to professionals in the literary and medical world, those who've read the book have good things to say about it.

Craig “JoJo” Colquitt was eating breakfast with his grandson Nash — scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon — when the youngster asked, “JoJo, what happened to your hair?'”

Out of the mouths of babes, right?

Well, that honest inquiry became the inspiration for Colquitt to pen his first book, appropriated titled “JoJo! What Happened to Your Hair?”

“I actually was thinking about writing a book before this one came about. It would have been a boring read, but this book was a lot more fun,” says Colquitt, a former punter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren, because they have a genuine love for life and they don't hold back.”

Colquitt says while he was trying to explain the history of family hair loss to his grandson, he had a thought about how a book might come to life. He found a literary agent and went to work. It became a challenging task for the first-time author and illustrator to get the project completed on time, he says.

What it's about

The book is a comedic tale that demonstrates the awareness and curiosity of children through whimsical illustrations.

Colquitt, who has nine grandchildren, says he hopes to communicate the important message that “our love for others outweighs one's outer appearance.”

“I am excited to share ‘JoJo' with my family, friends and fans,” he says. “Seeing the world through the eyes of my grandchildren has in so many ways allowed me to see through the eyes of a child. This book is a dream come true. The fulfillment to be able to inspire my grandchildren with creativity, as they have me, is truly a blessing.”

He says if he can inspire his grandchildren to be creative and express themselves, then that will mean more than his Super Bowl rings. He says it's important to spend time with your grandchildren and share a part of your life with them. That will create memories they will have forever.

The underlying message in the book is that for those who don't have hair, or much hair, they can cover our heads with hats or shave the hair and let that defeat them or they can use it as a positive, Colquitt says.

“Everyone has something” says Colquitt, 64, who lives in Tennessee. “I feel like this book is for everyone. Adults can look at it. Children can look at it. Because, we are still children, just in big bodies.”

Before he became an author

Colquitt is a former NFL punter who brought home Super Bowl rings in 1978 and 1979 with the Steelers. He spent seven seasons with the team.

He was twice named All SEC while playing for the University of Tennessee and was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Hall of Fame in 2009. His sons Dustin and Britton both play in the NFL — for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Upon his reitrement from the NFL, Colquitt began his second career as a marketing representative and was instrumental in leading his company to become the largest maintenance service provider for K-12 public education in the U.S. For 13 years, he led Colquitt's Punting and Kicking Camps.

He is currently sought after as a speaker by Christian youth and sports associations and sports talk radio programs.

Based on an actual conversation, a simple question leads to a funny exchange that ends with a tender, unforgettable connection that grows sweeter with the passing of time to reveal what is really important in life. “JoJo! What Happened to Your Hair?” captures that magical moment forever.

If this book does well, Colquitt plans to write another.

Details: craigcolquitt.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.