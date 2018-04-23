Next O'Reilly book coming in September

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Bill O’Reilly’s next “Killing” book will be set during World War II.
NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly's next “Killing” book will be set during World War II.

“Killing the SS” is scheduled to come out Sept. 18, Henry Holt and Co. confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday. The publisher was responding to a query from The Associated Press after the new book was listed on Amazon.com. Co-written by Martin Dugard, “Killing the SS” is O'Reilly's second book in his million-selling “Killing” series since he was forced out of Fox News amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. His previous work, “Killing England,” came out last year. It topped The New York Times' hardcover nonfiction list, but sales were well off releases such as “Killing the Rising Sun” and “Killing Kennedy.”

According to the Amazon listing , “Killing the SS” is an “epic saga” about Nazi hunters.

