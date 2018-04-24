Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

GQ lists Bible among books to skip, draws criticism

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
A bible is seen in the History of the Bible exhibit during a media preview of the new Museum of the Bible, a museum dedicated to the history, narrative and impact of the Bible, in Washington, DC, November 14, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
A bible is seen in the History of the Bible exhibit during a media preview of the new Museum of the Bible, a museum dedicated to the history, narrative and impact of the Bible, in Washington, DC, November 14, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

The Bible made GQ's list of "great" books that you don't have to read, and some aren't too happy.

The magazine described the Bible as, "The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it. Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced."

Instead of the Bible, the editors offer "The Notebook" by Agota Kristof as a different option.

The magazine compiled a list of 21 books including "Lonesome Dove" by Larry McMurtry, "The Catcher in the Rye" by J. D. Salinger, "The Old Man and the Sea" by Ernest Hemingway, "Blood Meridian" by Cormac McCarthy, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain, "The Lord of the Rings" by J. R. R. Tolkien, "Freedom" by Jonathan Franzen, and others.

GQ wrote that the list was put together because not all Great books have aged well, and they offered some other options to read instead.

Father Jonathan Morris, Fox News Religion Contributor, on Fox and Friends quickly called out the list as foolish and cited how well the Bible has continued to sell and be read.

Father Morris goes to say that the Bible is more than literature and that it's inspiring to Christians.

Other took to Twitter to share their disapproval of the list.

And most of the replies to GQ's Twitter slammed the magazine for include the Bible.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me