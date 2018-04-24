Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Comey book sells more than 600,000 copies in first week

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
In this April 18, 2018 file photo, former FBI director James Comey poses with his book 'A Higher Loyalty' at a Barnes & Noble book store in New York.
Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — James Comey's “A Higher Loyalty” had a very big opening week.

Flatiron Books announced Tuesday that sales topped 600,000 copies, a number that includes print, audio and e-books. The former FBI director's memoir has been one of the year's most anticipated releases. It includes his accounts of investigating Hillary Clinton's emails and of his awkward encounters with President Donald Trump.

Comey, fired by Trump a year ago, has likened the president to a crime boss who values personal loyalty over service to the country. Published April 17, “A Higher Loyalty” is the hottest political book since Michael Wolff's million-selling “Fire and Fury,” which came out in January.

Both books were published by imprints of Macmillan.

