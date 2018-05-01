Amazon to launch $23 book subscription box for kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember when Amazon was a place to buy books?

From those humble beginnings, the online retailer has grown to sell everything and develop interesting and unusual ways to deliver what it sells.

But its latest announcement Tuesday gets back to its roots: books.

Amazon will launch Prime Book Box, a monthly book subscription box for kids, later this year.

Every one, two or three months, Amazon will deliver a box of books — four board books for youngsters or two hardcover books or novels for older kids — for $23.

Amazon claims the subscription box saves customers up to 35 percent off list prices. Prime customers can request an invitation to the subscription service and learn about it here .

This is Amazon's first subscription service for physical books , TechCrunch reported. Other book-based subscription services have involved Kindle books.

Books are divided into age groups from baby to age 12. Users will get a preview of the books coming in the box and can select and swap out books.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.