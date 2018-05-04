Comic book stores to celebrate with day of freebies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Perhaps you've heard of Iron Man? Captain America? Thor?

With "Avengers: Infinity War" crushing every box office record in existence, it's safe to bet that nearly everyone is at least aware of the juggernaut that is Marvel comics.

It wasn't always so. That's why, in 2002, publishing companies launched Free Comic Book Day as a way of drawing attention to upcoming storylines and boost sales. But they also did it to encourage fans, old and new, to share a sense of commonality and community that can only be found at a comic book store.

It's always the first Saturday in May, and this year at least a dozen comic book stores in Western Pennsylvania are participating.

This year, publishers — like DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite Entertainment, and Image — are offering 50 comic book titles that readers can pick up — sans payment. Popular series available this year include Pokemon, Doctor Who, SpongeBob, and Star Wars.

In addition to the free books, some shops are offering free hot dogs, hamburgers, poster giveaways, sidewalk sales and costume contests.

Nationally, more than 2,300 stores are taking part. Around Western Pennsylvania, it's Phantom Of The Attic (Oakland, Monroeville, Green Tree), Pop Culture Comics (Pittsburgh), The Geekadrome (Brookline), Infinity Comics (Murrysville), Joys Japanimation (Greensburg), Westmoreland Gaming (Latrobe), Duncan Comics, Books and Accessories (West View), and New Dimension Comics (Century III Mall, West Mifflin, and Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer).

To find other stores involved, use the official websites store locator tool .