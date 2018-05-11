South Park author Jackie Druga defies the odds, churns out 8-10 books a year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After her mother suffers a stroke (and subsequently travels to Italy, however incapacitated, with her father), Fontaine decided to launch her own adventure: as a performer in the World of Wonders carnival. In her debut memoir, Fontaine describes the perils of learning how to be a fire eater, snake charmer and other sideshow acts.

When the noted humorist buys a vacation home on the Carolina coast, he names it Sea Section. Sedaris confronts aging in the context of his family, with stories both humorous and profound.

Nina Gill helped her father build the Dallas Cowboys into a dynasty. When Gill's father dies, she inherits his other team — the Paterson Pork of the Indoor Football League. Gill vows revenge in a story that also references Salvador Dali, Joni Mitchell, and theoretical physics.

Kushner's third novel spins a grim tale of survival in a women's prison. Romy Hall, a former stripper in San Francisco, kills a man who is stalking her, but is found guilty of murder. By the author of “The Flamethrowers.”

“Warlight” starts with this brilliant sentence: “In 1945 our parents went away and left us in the care of two men who may have been criminals.” It gets better from there as Ondjaate spins a wondrous tale set in post-World War II London about two teenagers abandoned by their mysterious parents.

A few years ago, Jackie Druga received her 1,172th rejection letter from a book publisher.

Then things got worse.

Her husband left, leaving behind four kids, one of them a pregnant teenager. She lost her house and car, moved into a cramped four-room apartment and found a minimum wage job at a nursing home.

It got even worse.

Her daughter, 17, gave birth to a boy with a mild form of autism. Druga took over the primary responsibility of raising the baby and stood in line for formula at a food bank. The South Park resident still wrote when she found the time, but only for herself. When a friend suggested she try Kindle Direct Publishing in 2010, she reluctantly agreed. Two months later Druga received a check for $33 and celebrated by buying a pizza.

Now, eight years later, Druga has published 135 novels and sells between 60,000-80,000 books (predominately e-versions) per year. She also has a series on Amazon Prime based on her “Beginnings” books, about a virus outbreak that threatens humanity.

“I worked so hard for so long,” Druga says, “was called a dreamer and told to get a real job. When success in writing happened, I didn't believe it was real, nor do I now. I can't. If I allow myself to believe I am successful, then I will lose a part of that passionate fighter and writer who strives to succeed, and that person makes me the writer I am.

One of the keys to Druga's success is that she's found a niche. Her books almost always involve apocalyptic scenarios that appeal to readers who love end-of-the-world scenarios.

“Sometimes the books I want to write don't appeal to the hardcore base,” she says.

Druga writes between 8 to 10 books per year. In order to keep such a frenetic pace, she has a regimented routine:

8:30 a.m.: Gets up and has her first cup of coffee. (She often makes three Starbucks runs for the chain's cold brew). Checks e-mail and reads a newspaper.

Mid-morning: Volunteers at grandchildren's school in lunch room or A.V. club

12:45 p.m.: Home for lunch

1-3 p.m.: Reviews material from previous day

3-6 p.m.: Edits, re-writes, outlines

6-11 p.m.: Free time, including an hour's nap

11 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Writing

There's something essential, at least for most people, that's missing from Druga's schedule: sleep.

“I usually get three hours sleep,” she says. “I have trained myself so that if I sleep more than five hours, I'm sick as a dog. My body gets dehydrated. It's ridiculous, I feel like I'm hungover.”

Druga has sold books to readers as far away as China and Russia. She has a hardcore fan base of 500 who will buy any book she writes and boost her rankings on Amazon. Druga also has a free book club that donates copies to readers who can't afford to buy her work and puts out a monthly newsletter.

While life still isn't perfect for Druga, she's cognizant now that her life has unspooled as part of a greater plan.

“I truly believe I'm blessed,” Druga says. “God knew there was something special about my grandson. He knew that I needed to be there for him. That I couldn't work at the nursing home, that I couldn't work anywhere else and needed to be with him to take him to therapy four days a week, to put a roof over his head, to give him a life he deserves. I was given the chance, spiritually, to do this, and I took it and ran with it.”

More information: jacquelinedruga.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.