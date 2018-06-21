Attack, rebirth of Pittsburgh-born journalist Carmen Gentile told in 'Blinded By the Taliban'

Of all the terrible things that can happen to you in Afghanistan — and there are many — Carmen Gentile had perhaps the absolute worst. He was hit by a Taliban RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) in the eye.

If this happens to you, 10 times out of 10, your story — and everyone around you — ends right there in a thunderclap of blood and fire.

Somehow, that rocket that hit Gentile didn't explode.

The veteran Pittsburgh-born journalist (and former Valley News Dispatch reporter) survived, barely. While trying to make sense out of his brush with death, and taking his first tentative steps on the long road to recovery, he decided to write about about the journey. It became the book “Blindsided By the Taliban” (Skyhorse Publishing).

As his eye was slowly being rebuilt, his relationship with his fiancee fell apart. He began to be consumed with the idea that he should go back to Afghanistan — in spite of everything that had happened to him.

“I wanted more to my life than being just the guy who got shot in the face,” says Gentile.

Drawn to danger

Gentile is clear that he's not drawn to danger, just for danger's sake —as he was, perhaps, when he was younger.

“It's not the firefights and explosions,” says Gentile. “It's the people who are caught up in it. You're not going to do more compelling storytelling than people who are caught up in an impossible situation — like a farmer in rural Afghanistan and his family, caught between the U.S. forces and Taliban and having to make nice with both just to survive.”

It's personal, for Gentile, apart from his own story.

“I also do it for my own benefit,” he says. “I wanted to remind myself that despite what I've been through, I am very, very fortunate, and will never experience the hardships of people who have been put in that impossible situation. I was recently in Mosul (in Iraq), where they've been under ISIS rule — which was blood-thirsty tyranny — for two years. To see what they endure and hear their stories is overwhelming. At the same time, I feel it's important to make sure somebody somewhere hears that story.”

“We've had millions of Americans serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it's like we're completely oblivious to what the hell is going on, where so much blood and treasure has been sacrificed.”

A rocket in the eye is, of course, a strong beginning for a story. But Gentile had a hard time deciding where to go from there, and how much of his own life to disclose.

His personal story

“I tried writing it with less of myself in it, and it came off as a long news story,” he says. “It bored me. I tried to figure out what I was missing. I felt the more honest I was, the more intrigued I thought readers would be — so they weren't bogged down with a lot of military terminology and something that seems so foreign and inaccessible to them.”

So it gets really personal. The disintegration of his relationship with his fiancee is only a start. Other less-than-flattering episodes accrue to the story: affairs, drugs, a sojourn in a Miami garage dubbed “the Failure Cave.” Gentile remains a harsh critic of his own choices throughout.

“My situation was unique, but not really,” says Gentile. “Everyone's gone through heartache and loss and things they're not proud of. Everyone has acted like a jerk at some time. I felt like if I could convey that, and set it in a seemingly foreign background, it would bring that foreign element to greater familiarity. That was my intent. Maybe I was looking to absolve myself a little, too. I wanted to tell a story that people would find compelling and relatable.”

New life, new adventures

Gentile is in a much better place now. He's married to another reporter and lives in Croatia, with a 2-year-old daughter. Recently, he's been motorcycling through Iraq.

“Big surprise, that people who cover conflicts also love motorcycles,” he notes. “We went out on a limb and came up with a unique angle about motorcycling in Iraq. We found an old Russian motorcycle that had just been liberated from Islamic State, and rode it from Mosul to Irbil, and we told people what was going on in Iraq through motorcycling. Stories like what the mechanic's life was like, who had to repair bikes of ISIS fighters. It's a different angle a story that's been told again and again.”

“I was just back in Iraq this April working with another crew of people to turn that idea into a series. We were there shooting video and riding motorcycles in Northern Iraq, and shopping it as a television or streaming series. (It could extend to) countries in West Africa, Haiti. We're hoping motorcycling is how we'll entice people into giving a damn about other parts of the world.”

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.