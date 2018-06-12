Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Books

The Yoga Deck will 'Get Lit' as authors converge for discussions

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Poets Richard Gegick and Bob Pajich will “Get Lit” with members of the Trafford Writing Workshop who will be launching new chapbooks at The Yoga Deck in Trafford.
Archetype Press
Poets Richard Gegick and Bob Pajich will “Get Lit” with members of the Trafford Writing Workshops who will be launching new chapbooks at 7 p.m. June 23 at The Yoga Deck in Trafford.

There will be readings which will spotlight Trafford authors, along with Pajich, author of “The Trolley Man” (Low Ghost Press) and Gegick, an award-winning author and Trafford native whose work has been widely published in national journals. His new chapbook, “Moons Over My Hammy” was recently released by Zigeller Boy Press.

Trafford Workshop members who will be reading from their own chapbooks — small booklets — include Rebecca Jung, Lewis Ruffing, Mary Warwick and Sarah W. Wood. An open mic, book sales and author signings and a reception will follow.

The Trafford Writing Workshop meets every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Deck, 418 Cavitt Ave. Workshop leader and Trafford native Lori Jakiela runs the event at The Yoga Deck, a healing space offering energy flow and prana yin yoga classes, tea leaf readings, energy and meditation sessions, locally foraged teas, art, vintage items and upcycled goods for sale. The Yoga Deck is owned by Tonya Sprtiz Kapis, an acclaimed yoga instructor and Trafford native.

Suggested donation for the “Get Lit” event is $5.

Details: 412-901-4545 or ultimahealing.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

