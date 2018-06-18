Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Books

Noted romance writer Beverly Jenkins to speak at Seton Hill University

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 18, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
Award-winning historical romance writer Beverly Jenkins will speak at Seton Hill University on June 23.
Submitted
Award-winning historical romance writer Beverly Jenkins will speak at Seton Hill University on June 23.

Updated 4 hours ago

Award-winning historical romance writer Beverly Jenkins will speak at 7 p.m. June 23 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

The event is sponsored by the Seton Hill Master of Fine Arts in Writing Popular Fiction program and the Westmoreland Library Network.

Jenkins received the 2017 Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2016 Romantic Times Reviewers' Choice Award for historical romance.

She has been nominated for the NAACP Image Award in Literature and is a proponent of multicultural romance in fiction, according to a release. She also was featured in the documentary “Love Between the Covers,” about women who either create or read romance novels.

Jenkins' talk is scheduled during Seton Hill's Writing Popular Fiction residency. The program teaches students to write marketable novels in popular genres like mystery, romance, science fiction, horror, fantasy, literature for adolescents and cross-genre blends like romantic suspense or young adult mysteries.

Students from across the United States and other countries attend two weeklong, on-campus residencies each year.

The lecture is free; tickets are available at 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

