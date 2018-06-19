Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Books

Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Geraldine McCaughrean, shown in a 2006 file photo, won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for 'Where the World Ends.' McCaughrean was named winner Monday, June 18, 2018 for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She previously won the prize, chosen by children’s librarians, in 1988.
LONDON — British writer Geraldine McCaughrean on Monday won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends."

McCaughrean was named the winner for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She also won the prize, chosen by children's librarians, in 1988.

In her acceptance speech, McCaughrean criticized publishers for vetoing complex language in children's books, saying: "We master words by meeting them, not by avoiding them."

The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration went to Canada's Sydney Smith for illustrating "Town is by the Sea," a tale of childhood in a Nova Scotia coal-mining community.

The Carnegie is Britain's oldest children's book prize was named for Scottish-born U.S. philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was also the benefactor of Pittsburgh's Carnegie Libraries. The Carnegie Medal and the Greenaway award are open to works published in the U.K. in the previous year.

