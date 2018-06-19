Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize
LONDON — British writer Geraldine McCaughrean on Monday won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends."
McCaughrean was named the winner for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She also won the prize, chosen by children's librarians, in 1988.
In her acceptance speech, McCaughrean criticized publishers for vetoing complex language in children's books, saying: "We master words by meeting them, not by avoiding them."
The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration went to Canada's Sydney Smith for illustrating "Town is by the Sea," a tale of childhood in a Nova Scotia coal-mining community.
The Carnegie is Britain's oldest children's book prize was named for Scottish-born U.S. philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was also the benefactor of Pittsburgh's Carnegie Libraries. The Carnegie Medal and the Greenaway award are open to works published in the U.K. in the previous year.