Margot Robbie says sexual misconduct allegations have created 'sense of community' in Hollywood

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
The wave of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood has one positive outcome: The women who support each other.

Margot Robbie said the spate of accusations and subsequent firings has created a community among actresses.

“On one hand, you have a great opportunity, but on the other hand you have a great responsibility to handle it appropriately and bring something positive out of a horrible situation. I think it's a very individual thing,” the “I, Tonya” star told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I've never spoken to so many actresses that I've never met, than I have in the last couple months. Actresses — who if I met them, I'd be starstruck — are reaching out to be like, ‘Hey, there's a group of us having a conversation about this, do you want to be involved?' There is a sense of community, which is really wonderful, and it's sad that that had to come out of a horrible situation, but there is a support network there and ready.”

Robbie previously praised “Suicide Squad” co-star Cara Delevingne, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

“Cara is a dear friend of mine and I already knew she was a fierce, brave woman. Today just proved that again,” Robbie told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of “Goodbye Christopher Robin” in October.

“I think the whole situation is so disturbing and sad but I think the conversation surrounding it, hopefully, good comes out of it.”

Robbie recently appeared on the cover of Los Angeles Times Magazine with Jessica Chastain, Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet, Diane Kruger and Annette Bening in a photo shoot that was blasted for a lack of diversity.

