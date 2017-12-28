Mac Miller drops out of Red Rocks concert, but keeping busy supporting the Steelers
Pittsburgh native Mac Miller tweeted Wednesday that he'd no longer be playing Red Rocks in Colorado, his "favorite venue in the world," on Jan. 26 for the Winter on the Rocks concert.
Miller didn't provide a reason for the cancellation. In a release, concert promoter AEG Presents stated the cancellation was "due to unforeseen circumstances" and that it would be announcing a replacement headliner "very soon."
Red Rocks, I'm not going to be able to be there January 26th. That's my favorite venue in the world, and I'll be back in the summer. Love you all.— Mac (@MacMiller) December 27, 2017
Miller may not be performing, but he's keeping busy supporting his hometown team, the Steelers. He's chimed in several times in the past month about his favorite football team, including this from the game against the Patriots on Dec. 17.
. @MacMiller reppin' 5️⃣0️⃣. #SHALIEVE pic.twitter.com/ugOJtc4XR1— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017
Looked like a TD to me— Mac (@MacMiller) December 18, 2017
I need a minute. Love you guys.— Mac (@MacMiller) December 18, 2017
And he has a few things to say about the James Harrison controversy.
This whole cut James Harrison and then he goes to the Patriots move really has me feeling some type of way— Mac (@MacMiller) December 26, 2017
That picture of him and Tom Brady together did something to my soul. Just want Tomlin and the Rooneys to know that I'm ready to suit up if need be. I'm Bill Murray in Space Jam.— Mac (@MacMiller) December 26, 2017
Miller's next scheduled performance are in March at Lollapalooza events in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.