Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Amy Winehouse's father says he is visited by late singer's ghost

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Mitch Winehouse, father of singer Amy Winehouse, poses for a photo prior to an interview with Associated Press in London, Tuesday, March 1, 2016.
Mitch Winehouse, father of singer Amy Winehouse, poses for a photo prior to an interview with Associated Press in London, Tuesday, March 1, 2016.

Updated 30 minutes ago

The late Amy Winehouse's father said he is visited by his daughter's spirit.

Mitch Winehouse told The Sun that he had always hoped he would see his daughter again after her death in 2011 — and he does, “not physically, but spiritually.”

“Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me,” he told The Sun. “I say to her, ‘Are you all right?' because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

Mitch Winehouse said the “Back to Black” singer appears more frequently around her Sept. 14 birthday.

He added that Amy visits him and his wife, Jane, in the form of a black bird, similar to the one their late daughter had tattooed on her arm.

“The week after she died I was at my ­sister's house, and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy's tattoo flew into the glass,” he recalled to The Sun.

“We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don't fly, but it came back and sat on my foot,” he continued.

“And then we put it back again and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang. I do now see blackbirds all the time. And you think, ‘Oh, it's only a bird,' but it's her, I'm sure of it.”

Mitch founded the Amy Winehouse Foundation on what would have been her 28th birthday — Sept. 14, 2012.

The foundation is dedicated to “preventing the effects of drug and alcohol misused on young people,” according to the organization.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.