Mike Tyson opening a 40-acre marijuana farm in California

Mike Tyson is going green.

The former boxer has broken ground on a 40-acre marijuana operation in California City, according to The Blast.

Half of the land will be used to grow marijuana, while the other half will be dedicated to a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins and an amphitheater.

Recreational marijuana was legalized Jan. 1 in California.

Tyson, known best for his boxing prowess, including becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, was fined $200,000 in 2000 after testing positive for marijuana.

In his 2013 memoir, he admitted to getting high before major matches, often tricking official testers by using a fake penis with clean urine.

He also said he was using marijuana when he was busted for cocaine possession in 2007, a crime for which he was sentenced just 24 hours in jail.

Tyson was also sentenced to six years for raping an 18-year-old woman in an Indianapolis hotel in 1991. He served less than three years.