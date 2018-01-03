Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Mike Tyson opening a 40-acre marijuana farm in California

New York Daily News | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
American former professional boxer Mike Tyson at the Synergy Global Forum at Olimpiysky Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 28, 2017.
Mike Tyson is going green.

The former boxer has broken ground on a 40-acre marijuana operation in California City, according to The Blast.

Half of the land will be used to grow marijuana, while the other half will be dedicated to a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins and an amphitheater.

Recreational marijuana was legalized Jan. 1 in California.

Tyson, known best for his boxing prowess, including becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, was fined $200,000 in 2000 after testing positive for marijuana.

In his 2013 memoir, he admitted to getting high before major matches, often tricking official testers by using a fake penis with clean urine.

He also said he was using marijuana when he was busted for cocaine possession in 2007, a crime for which he was sentenced just 24 hours in jail.

Tyson was also sentenced to six years for raping an 18-year-old woman in an Indianapolis hotel in 1991. He served less than three years.

