Celebrity News

Country singer Mickey Gilley injured in car accident

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award in 2015 on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award in 2015 on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Updated 5 hours ago

Country music artist Mickey Gilley and his son were injured in a car accident in Texas, but both are recovering after minor injuries.

A statement from Gilley's publicist on Thursday said the two were injured Wednesday when their car rolled over near Corrigan, Texas. The 81-year-old singer has a fractured ankle and fractured right shoulder and will reschedule his next concert scheduled for Greeneville, Texas, on Jan. 6.

Gilley's namesake Texas honky tonk club inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and the resulting nationwide fad for Western-themed nightspots in the 1980s. He experienced his first success on the charts with “Room Full of Roses,” and his other hits included “Stand By Me,” “Window Up Above” and the honky-tonk anthem “Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time.”

