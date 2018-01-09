Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Betty White says vodka and hot dogs have helped her make it to 95

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York in 2015.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

The mythical Fountain of Youth isn't made of water, after all, but vodka — at least, according to Betty White.

The famously spry 95-year-old gave good news to those struggling to make it through Dry January by offering some sage insight into her longevity.

She told Parade magazine that she loves vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

She may be on to something — a recent study found that adults who were moderate drinkers were more than 20 percent less likely to die early of any cause.

White, who will celebrate her 96th birthday later this month, added that she's also made it through more than nine decades by embracing optimism.

“Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she said.

The “Golden Girls” star has been a Hollywood staple for more than 70 years, and her career shows no signs of slowing down; she recently appeared in a brief role on the Freeform sitcom “Young & Hungry.”

With so many years in front of the camera under her belt, White explained that she's learned that Hollywood success is actually simpler than some may think.

“Do your work, learn your lines and come in prepared,” she said. “Don't think you can wing it, because you can't. We're in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business.”

