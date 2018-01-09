Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Sterling K. Brown keeps promise to take son to school morning after Golden Globes

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Sterling K. Brown, a cast member in the NBC series 'This Is Us,' p won a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a TV drama series for his role on the show. He is the first African American man to win in this category.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sterling K. Brown, a cast member in the NBC series 'This Is Us,' p won a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a TV drama series for his role on the show. He is the first African American man to win in this category.

Updated 2 hours ago

The morning after making history as the first black man to win a Golden Globe Award for lead actor in a TV drama, Sterling K. Brown fulfilled an acceptance speech promise: He took his 6-year-old son Andrew to school.

Brown said he was "humbled" by the Golden Globe win for his role on NBC's "This is Us" and will "cherish it" all his life.

Family time is important to Brown, who also has a 2-year-old son Amare with his actress-wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

"I did not have children so I could see them every three months," he said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

He said their connection serves him as an actor.

"Young people infuse you with so much vivacity. There is so much to learn. Every acting school teaches you to get back in touch with the child inside of you. Once I became a parent it became easier to a certain extent because I was surrounded by it all the time," he said.

Brown, 41, plays devoted family man Randall Pearson who was adopted by white parents as a baby on "This is Us," which returns Tuesday with a new episode.

"I love his intellect, his heart and all of his corniness," said Brown, who won an Emmy last year for his portrayal of Pearson.

Brown will guest star on Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," where he will appear with Andre Braugher, the black actor who won a leading-actor Emmy Award almost 20 years ago.

"It exceeded expectations," Brown said of shooting scenes for the show.

He also has a role in "Black Panther," the Marvel movie about the first black superhero, scheduled to open Feb. 16.

"The level of production of a film with a predominantly African- American cast, it hasn't happened. It literally hasn't happened. There would be times I would be at base camp and you would see 24 trailers lined up one after the next, and you would see black faces coming out of those trailers one by one to go shoot something and there's pride," he said. "I would get misty."

Viewing parties are being scheduled around the country for "Black Panther," but the most important one for Brown is the screening that he'll have with son, Andrew.

"I'm a cinephile. I love going to the flicks. I remember going to see 'Superman' and 'Batman.' Now I get to take my son to go see 'Black Panther,' and Chad (Boseman) as Black Panther will be as normal for him as Christopher Reeve as Superman was for me," he said. "That means something. There's a normalization that occurs so you're not so starved to see images of yourself onscreen."

Brown says his method for choosing roles is to find projects that help him grow. He's trying to vary studio opportunities with stories that are more independent and character-driven. And he enjoys the challenge of adapting to different sets.

"The set of 'Black Panther' is different than the set of (his movie) 'Marshall,' and you have something to learn from both, but they're two different skill sets. On 'Black Panther' you shoot maybe a page or two a day. ... I'm on television and we'll shoot eight pages in a day. It is a skill that needs to be exercised."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.