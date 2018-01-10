Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

James Franco says his sexual misconduct allegations aren't accurate

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 7:30 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Facing accusations by an actress and a filmmaker over alleged sexual misconduct, James Franco said on CBS' “The Late Show” on Tuesday the things he's heard aren't accurate but he supports people coming out “because they didn't have a voice for so long.”

Franco's appearance came hours after The New York Times canceled a public event scheduled Wednesday that was intended to feature “The Disaster Artist” director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that it had canceled the event “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations.”

After he won a best-actor Golden Globe on Sunday night, actress Violet Paley accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct. Filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan questioned Franco wearing a “Times Up” pin during the awards ceremony in a tweet about him having her do a nude scene for $100 per day.

Franco said he supports the “Times Up” movement against sexual harassment and for gender equality. He said that “if there's restitution to be made, I will make it.”

“I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” Franco told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long, so I don't want to shut them down in any way. I think that it's a good thing and I support it.

“I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to.”

Actress Ally Sheedy also tweeted during the Golden Globes that Franco was an example of why she left the film and television business, but she later removed that message. Sheedy worked with Franco on an off-Broadway play in 2014, but Franco told Colbert that he had no idea what he did to Sheedy and had “nothing but a great time with her.”

Franco attended the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City on Tuesday to present his film's adapted screenplay award. He didn't comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist wasn't immediately returned.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.