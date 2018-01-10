Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Michael Douglas pre-emptively denies sexual misconduct

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
In this Sept. 27, 2017 file photo, Michael Douglas arrives at the world premiere of 'Flatliners' in Los Angeles. Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago _ before even the publication of the claim. The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain a claim by a former employee that he masturbated in front of her about 32 years ago.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this Sept. 27, 2017 file photo, Michael Douglas arrives at the world premiere of 'Flatliners' in Los Angeles. Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago _ before even the publication of the claim. The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain a claim by a former employee that he masturbated in front of her about 32 years ago.

Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Michael Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago — before the publication of the claim.

The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago.

Douglas decided to try “to get ahead of” the story by speaking to Deadline, calling it a “complete lie, fabrication.” He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, “has been very supportive.”

Douglas says he remembers the former employee who is allegedly making the accusation and calls her “sophisticated intelligent” with a “good sense of humor.” He says he's had no contact with her in more than 30 years.

