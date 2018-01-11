Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Weinstein divorce: Georgina Chapman gets custody of kids and at least $15 million

New York Daily News | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arrive at the 89th Academy Awards on February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arrive at the 89th Academy Awards on February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Updated 6 hours ago

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman have finalized the terms of their divorce, a source told the New York Daily News on Wednesday.

The settlement worth $15 million to $20 million came just ahead of the estranged couple's 10-year anniversary, the source said.

Their prenuptial agreement required that Weinstein pay $300,000 in spousal support for each year of the marriage if it lasted less than a decade. If the marriage had passed 10 years, that figure reportedly would have jumped to $400,000 a year.

The couple's assets, which will be divided, include a West Village townhouse estimated to be worth $15 million and a Hamptons estate recently listed for $12.4 million. They also have homes in Connecticut and Los Angeles.

Chapman, 41, is expected to get primary custody of their children, ages 4 and 7.

The deal was finalized late last year. The source said both sides had hoped to keep the terms secret.

Attorneys for both Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, declined to comment. Chapman has yet to file papers making the divorce official.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The news regarding the divorce emerged the same day TMZ released a video of a patron at an Arizona restaurant slapping Weinstein in the face and cursing him out.

Weinstein — who was once worth as much as $300 million — faces an avalanche of lawsuits and financial ruin.

Weinstein has been attending a therapy program in Scottsdale, Ariz., following articles in the New York Times and The New Yorker in October that portrayed him as a serial sex predator who used his influence in Hollywood and army of enablers to prey on women. He apologized but denied any nonconsensual sexual encounters occurred. He was fired from the Weinstein Company that month.

On the legal front, he is battling multiple lawsuits in Manhattan and Los Angeles regarding his alleged misconduct.

Last month a former Netflix associate producer filed a $10 million lawsuit against Weinstein. An unidentified actress filed a separate $14 million case against him in Toronto.

Last week, a judge rejected an effort by Weinstein's first wife, Eve Chilton, to get a $5 million pre-payment on future child support on the grounds the embattled film producer likely won't be able to pay in the years to come.

“He's going to have very little left,” Chilton's attorney Bonnie Rabin argued in a hearing. “(There) are lawsuits not in four to five states, but perhaps four to five countries.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.