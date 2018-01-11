Weinstein divorce: Georgina Chapman gets custody of kids and at least $15 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman have finalized the terms of their divorce, a source told the New York Daily News on Wednesday.

The settlement worth $15 million to $20 million came just ahead of the estranged couple's 10-year anniversary, the source said.

Their prenuptial agreement required that Weinstein pay $300,000 in spousal support for each year of the marriage if it lasted less than a decade. If the marriage had passed 10 years, that figure reportedly would have jumped to $400,000 a year.

The couple's assets, which will be divided, include a West Village townhouse estimated to be worth $15 million and a Hamptons estate recently listed for $12.4 million. They also have homes in Connecticut and Los Angeles.

Chapman, 41, is expected to get primary custody of their children, ages 4 and 7.

The deal was finalized late last year. The source said both sides had hoped to keep the terms secret.

Attorneys for both Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, declined to comment. Chapman has yet to file papers making the divorce official.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The news regarding the divorce emerged the same day TMZ released a video of a patron at an Arizona restaurant slapping Weinstein in the face and cursing him out.

Weinstein — who was once worth as much as $300 million — faces an avalanche of lawsuits and financial ruin.

Weinstein has been attending a therapy program in Scottsdale, Ariz., following articles in the New York Times and The New Yorker in October that portrayed him as a serial sex predator who used his influence in Hollywood and army of enablers to prey on women. He apologized but denied any nonconsensual sexual encounters occurred. He was fired from the Weinstein Company that month.

On the legal front, he is battling multiple lawsuits in Manhattan and Los Angeles regarding his alleged misconduct.

Last month a former Netflix associate producer filed a $10 million lawsuit against Weinstein. An unidentified actress filed a separate $14 million case against him in Toronto.

Last week, a judge rejected an effort by Weinstein's first wife, Eve Chilton, to get a $5 million pre-payment on future child support on the grounds the embattled film producer likely won't be able to pay in the years to come.

“He's going to have very little left,” Chilton's attorney Bonnie Rabin argued in a hearing. “(There) are lawsuits not in four to five states, but perhaps four to five countries.”