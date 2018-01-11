Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Ricky Martin is a married man and it 'feels amazing'

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Ricky Martin (left), a cast member in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,' poses with Jwan Yosef at a special screening in Los Angeles. Martin revealed during the premiere that he and Yosef are married, although he didn’t specify when or where this happened. His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ricky Martin (left), a cast member in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,' poses with Jwan Yosef at a special screening in Los Angeles. Martin revealed during the premiere that he and Yosef are married, although he didn’t specify when or where this happened. His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

Updated 3 hours ago

Ricky Martin is a married man.

The Puerto Rican star revealed this week during the premiere of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” that he and artist Jwan Yosef recently said I do, although he didn't specify when or where it happened.

His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

“I'm a husband,” Martin told E! News on the red carpet for the FX series.

“It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man,” the 46-year-old singer and actor added.

The couple met in 2016 and they plan “the typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery,” he says.

Martin plays Versace's boyfriend in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” which premieres Jan. 17.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.