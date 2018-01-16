Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian West, hubby Kanye welcome baby girl

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Evan Agostini/AP
Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — It's a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline "We're so in Love" that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is "incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true," Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate's doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are "especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival's name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.

