Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Matt Damon apologizes for comments on sexual misconduct

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Matt Damon says he’s sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well.
Matt Damon says the backlash for his comments on sexual misconduct was actually very helpful.

A few weeks ago, Damon told The Associated Press and other outlets that there were varying degrees of misconduct and the punishment should reflect that. But he was criticized by some, including ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver.

In an interview with the AP on Tuesday, Damon says he wishes he had listened more before offering his thoughts, and that he “doesn't want to further anybody's pain.”

He says he's sorry and adds that the feedback on his comments have been “very helpful.”

He adds that he supports the Time's Up organization Hollywood women founded to combat sexual harassment nationwide.

