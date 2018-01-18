Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo movement as 'hypocritical and ridiculous'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

French film legend Brigitte Bardot accused alleged sexual assault victims of seeking publicity in an interview attacking the #MeToo movement.

The 83-year-old actress, who was considered a sex symbol at the height of her popularity in the 1950s, said women are “being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

“Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” Bardot told French magazine Paris Match, translated by French 24.

“I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.”

Bardot retired from acting in 1973 to focus on animal rights, but has also made a name for herself as a strong supporter of France's far-right National Front and its leader, Marine Le Pen.

The former actress has been fined five times for inciting racial hatred with derogatory comments about Islam and Muslims.

Bardot's comments follow an open letter from 100 French women, including actress Catherine Deneuve, disavowing the movement, which has arisen amid a wave of sexual misconduct claims in Hollywood.

“Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or back-handedly, is not — nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack,” the letter said.

“Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone's knee or try to steal a kiss.”

Deneuve later walked back the criticism, apologizing to “all victims of odious acts who may have felt offended.”