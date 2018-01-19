Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ex-employee says Michael Douglas fondled himself in front of her

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, U.S actor Michael Douglas arrives at the 41st French Cesar Awards Ceremony, in Paris. A woman who worked for Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her, an allegation the actor has vigorously denied. Journalist and author Susan Braudy appeared Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 on NBC's 'Today' show. Earlier this month, Douglas said he anticipated an upcoming report containing allegations and called it a 'complete lie, fabrication.'(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
NEW YORK — A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her — an allegation the actor has vigorously denied.

Susan Braudy appeared Friday on NBC's “Today” show.

Braudy, a journalist and author, says the actor unbuckled his belt, put his hand into his trousers and fondled himself in her presence. She says a friend later cautioned her not to tell anyone.

Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, told Deadline earlier this month that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago. He called it a “complete lie, fabrication.” He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, “has been very supportive.”

Douglas' agent and publicist didn't immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

