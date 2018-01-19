Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Colin Firth joins the list of actors refusing to work with Woody Allen again

New York Daily News | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
English actor Colin Firth
AFP/Getty Images
Colin Firth is the latest actor to refuse working with director Woody Allen after having starred in one of his films in the past.

Firth, who starred in the filmmaker's 2014 flick “Magic in the Moonlight” alongside Emma Stone, told The Guardian he “wouldn't work with him again.”

The 57-year-old actor is the latest star to voice his disapproval of Allen, whose adopted daughter Dylan Farrow recently came forwarded to reiterate her accusations that he molested her when she was a child.

“Call Me by Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet announced on Tuesday that he would donate his salary from his upcoming Allen-directed movie to three charities, following in the footsteps of co-star Rebecca Hall, who announced the same donation on Jan. 12.

“I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today,” she wrote on Instagram.

Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Griffin Newman, David Krumholtz, Mira Sorvino and Rachel Brosnahan all said they regretted working with Allen.

Allen's adopted daughter Dylan, now 32, alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old in an attic at her mother's Connecticut home.

The “Annie Hall” director has repeatedly denied the allegations despite Farrow's instance that the disturbing incident occurred.

During an interview with “CBS This Morning” this week, Farrow described in detail how Allen allegedly molested her in the summer of 1994.

No charges were ever filed against Allen.

