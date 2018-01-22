Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Women in Spain want Woody Allen statue removed

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
A prominent women’s group in Spain is petitioning city hall to remove a statue of filmmaker Woody Allen in light of allegations he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan, when she was 7.
Noemy García García via Wikimedia Commons
Updated 4 hours ago

Woody Allen's affection for New York is well known. But over the years, he's celebrated other cities, too. The director has spent several weeks in the city of Oviedo, in northern Spain. He described the city as “delicious, exotic, beautiful, clean, lovely, tranquil and pedestrianized,” and even set his 2008 film “Vicky Christina Barcelona” there.

The city returned the favor. The Princess of Asturias Foundation (previously the Prince of Asturias Foundation) awarded him Spain's most prestigious arts prize, the Prince of Asturias, in 2002. The awards are presented in Oviedo, the capital of the Principality of Asturias.

A year later, officials installed a life-size statue of the director on a shopping street. The bronze statue was designed by Spanish sculptor Vincente Menendez Santarua. Allen has even dropped by to take photographs with his metal doppelganger.

Now, a prominent women's group wants the statue gone. It's petitioning city hall to remove the statue in light of allegations that Allen molested his 7-year-old adopted daughter. In a letter, the Asturias Feminist Organisation argued that the statue of Allen honors “an abuser and pervert.”

Oviedo officials say they'll consider the proposal during a forthcoming meeting.

The group is responding to allegations — first leveled decades ago — that Allen molested Dylan Farrow, the daughter he adopted with ex-partner Mia Farrow, when she was 7 years old. (Allen has denied the allegations and suggested that Dylan Farrow and Mia Farrow fabricated the claims because of a bitter custody battle.)

In 2014, Dylan Farrow wrote about her experience in The New York Times. In that piece, she explained:

“When I was 7 years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother's electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me. He talked to me while he did it, whispering that I was a good girl, that this was our secret, promising that we'd go to Paris and I'd be a star in his movies. I remember staring at that toy train, focusing on it as it traveled in its circle around the attic. To this day, I find it difficult to look at toy trains.”

Dylan Farrow and her brother Ronan Farrow have asked actors and actresses not to accept roles in Allen's films, a campaign that's taken off thanks to the #MeToo campaign. Several actors — including Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Colin Firth, Mira Sorvino, Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon — have said they believe Dylan Farrow and would not work with Allen again. Others, including Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet, have donated the salaries they were paid working on Allen's films to campaigns targeting sexual harassment.

The backlash has gotten so strong that it's unclear whether ­— and how — Allen's latest film, “A Rainy Day in New York” will be released.

Working with Allen is “extremely toxic, and why would you want to surround yourself and your career with potential damaging consequences?” Danny Deraney, a Los Angeles public relations executive who does crisis communications for celebrities, told the Guardian. “I don't think your performance will be taken seriously. Everyone will be looking at: why did you do it?”

