'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller apologizes from prison, says she's a 'better person'
Updated 2 hours ago
Prison seems to be helping reality TV star Abby Lee Miller.
The former "Dance Moms" star and Pittsburgh native gave fans an update of life in prison, where she is spending one year and one day on bankruptcy related charges.
In an Instagram post, Miller said she has made friends with inmates and staff and is "a better person for this experience."
Miller began serving time in a California federal prison in July.
"I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made," she wrote. "My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison."
Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience. All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc
The post also featured a photo of a smiling Miller and several inmates. An unidentified woman is sitting on Miller's lap.