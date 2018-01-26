Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

2 former lawyers of rap mogul 'Suge' Knight arrested

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Attorney Matthew Fletcher, left, speaks for his client, Marion 'Suge' Knight, right, in a court appearance for a bail review hearing in his murder case in Los Angeles. Authorities say the high-profile Los Angeles attorney, Fletcher, has been arrested. Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Matthew Fletcher was arrested on a warrant Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Attorney Matthew Fletcher, left, speaks for his client, Marion 'Suge' Knight, right, in a court appearance for a bail review hearing in his murder case in Los Angeles. Authorities say the high-profile Los Angeles attorney, Fletcher, has been arrested. Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Matthew Fletcher was arrested on a warrant Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
In this July 17, 2015 file photo, Marion 'Suge' Knight sits in court during a bail hearing in his murder case, in Los Angeles.
In this July 17, 2015 file photo, Marion 'Suge' Knight sits in court during a bail hearing in his murder case, in Los Angeles.

Updated 4 hours ago

Two attorneys who represented rap mogul and murder suspect Marion “Suge” Knight have been arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says lawyers Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were each arrested Thursday on warrants alleging they were accessories after the fact to a felony. Authorities gave no further details on the allegations.

The attorneys are among several who have represented Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder, since he was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.

In a court filing in August, prosecutors accused Fletcher and Knight of witness tampering in the murder case, and recorded conversations suggested the two had discussed fabricating testimony. But it's not clear whether Thursday's arrest stemmed from those allegations.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.