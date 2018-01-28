Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Actor Scott Baio denies misconduct claims by former co-star

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
In a July 18, 2016 file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Baio is denying a claim made by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor. Eggert tweeted Saturday. Jan. 27, 2018 to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former "Charles in Charge" co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.

Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.

Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship when she was 18-years-old.

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"Charles in Charge," which aired from 1984 through 1990, was a sitcom about a college student who worked as a live-in housekeeper for a family with three children.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.