Celebrity News

T.J. Miller reportedly replaced as Mucinex spokesman amid allegations

New York Daily News | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
T.J. Miller in 2015 at the 'Silicon Valley' season premiere held at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
T.J. Miller was quietly replaced as the voice of the Mucinex just before the Super Bowl.

The comedian has served as the spokesman for the company since 2014, but Sunday's commercial instead featured the voice of actor Jason Mantzoukas (“The Good Place,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).

A spokesman for Reckitt Benckiser, which owns Mucinex, confirmed to IndieWire that Mantzoukas has taken over the role.

It's unclear if the brand move is related to the sexual assault allegation made against Miller late last year.

An anonymous woman told the Daily Beast she began dating Miller in 2001 and that the comedian assaulted her multiple times during their relationship. At one time, she claimed, he violently shook her and punched her in the mouth during sex.

She also claimed he choked her and penetrated her with a beer bottle.

Miller and his wife, Kate, denied any wrongdoing in a statement and instead blamed the victim, claiming she started rumors after the couple went public with their relationship.

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” they said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

