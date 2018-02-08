Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Quentin Tarantino apologizes to Roman Polanski rape victim

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Quentin Tarantino has apologized to Roman Polanski rape victim Samantha Geimer for comments he made in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quentin Tarantino has apologized to Roman Polanski rape victim Samantha Geimer for comments he made in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.

Updated 5 hours ago

Quentin Tarantino apologized Thursday to Roman Polanski rape victim Samantha Geimer for comments he made in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.

In a statement to IndieWire, Tarantino called his comments about Geimer “cavalier” and said he was “ignorant and insensitive and, above all, incorrect.” In the recently resurfaced interview with Stern, Tarantino said that Geimer “wanted to have it” and that she was “down to party.”

“Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was,” said Tarantino. “Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil's advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn't take Ms. Geimer's feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry.”

Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sex with a minor. On Tuesday in an interview with the Daily News , Geimer said Tarantino “was wrong.” “I bet he knows it,” said Geimer, now 54.

Tarantino earlier this week was much criticized over a dangerous car stunt on 2003's “Kill Bill” that injured actress Uma Thurman. Thurman discussed the incident in a column published Saturday by The New York Times, where she also made sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the regular producer of Tarantino's films.

Thurman described Tarantino pressuring her to drive the car during the “Kill Bill” shoot in Mexico, and posted a video of the crash. Tarantino earlier this week disputed some of the details in the Times article, but acknowledged the car accident was “the biggest regret of my life.”

On Monday, Thurman said on Instagram that Tarantino “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event.” She directed her anger instead at producers of the film, including Weinstein, and confirmed that Tarantino gave her the footage of the crash.

“I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage,” said Thurman.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me