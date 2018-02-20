Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Celebrity News

Actor Michael Keaton to give Kent State commencement address

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton

Updated 2 hours ago

KENT, Ohio — Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.

Keaton enrolled at Kent State in 1971, intending to major in journalism and speech. He left school to pursue acting, landing appearances on “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” ‘'Maude” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” His range of hit movies includes “Batman,” ‘'Birdman” and “Spotlight.”

Keaton spoke at Kent State in 1985 and said then that he would like to return someday.

Kent State President Beverly Warren says having Keaton speak at the May 12th ceremony is a “rare opportunity” for graduates to hear from “someone who has walked in their shoes and now has risen to the top of his field.”

The school will pay Keaton $100,000, the same it paid actress Octavia Spencer last year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me