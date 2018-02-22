Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Talk show host Steve Wilkos facing drunken driving charge

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
In this Aug. 2, 2016 file, photo, Steve Wilkos, host of 'The Steve Wilkos Show,' arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.
Rich Fury/Invision/AP
In this Aug. 2, 2016 file, photo, Steve Wilkos, host of 'The Steve Wilkos Show,' arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.

Updated 10 hours ago

Jerry Springer protege Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.

Darien police say the 53-year-old Wilkos turned himself in Wednesday after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Wilkos, a TV talk show host who was the security director on “The Jerry Springer Show,” had a blood alcohol content of 0.29 after the crash Jan. 21. That's more than three times the legal limit to drive. No other vehicles were involved, and Wilkos was alone. He was treated at the hospital.

He was freed on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 5 to face charges including operating under the influence.

Wilkos in a statement said he “had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me