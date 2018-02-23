Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

British comedian Stephen Fry battling prostate cancer

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Stephen Fry announced he is recovering from prostate cancer.
AFP/Getty Images
Stephen Fry announced he is recovering from prostate cancer.

Updated 8 hours ago

British comedian and actor Stephen Fry has revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer.

The 60-year-old Fry said Friday on his Twitter page that he has been fighting the disease for the past two months.

He says he had surgery in January to remove the prostate.

“It all seemed to go pretty well,” he said, apologizing for his inability to talk about the cancer until now.

“For the last two months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure,” he says.

Fry is a versatile actor with many film and TV credits who has also been a frequent presenter and host at the British Academy film awards.

He has in the past disclosed suffering from depression.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me