'Clerks' filmmaker Kevin Smith survives 'massive heart attack'

"Clerks" filmmaker Kevin Smith says he nearly died of a "massive heart attack" after rushing to a California hospital Sunday night, the New York Daily News reported.

The 47-year-old star of the New Jersey-based " Comic Book Men " reality show divulged the harrowing news from his hospital bed just after midnight local time Monday. Smith said he canceled a stand up gig in Glendale, Calif., after falling ill.

Smith addressed what had happened to him on Twitter.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")," Smith said.

"If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!"

The Daily News reported that Smith was scheduled to tape two stand-up shows at the Alex Theater in Glendale, one at 6 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Sunday. He canceled the second performance.

A rep for Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the paper reported.

Smith went into more detail in a Facebook post:

In the post, Smith said he felt nauseous after the first show and threw up before beginning to sweat profusely and getting a heavy feeling in his chest.

Smith disclosed that his father had died from a heart attack.

He thanked those at the hospital and the "total strangers" who helped save his life.

"This is all a part of my mythology now and I'm sure I'll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it's time to go Vegan)," he wrote. "But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn't as bad as I've always imagined it'd be. I don't want my life to end but if it ends, I can't complain. It was such a gift."

