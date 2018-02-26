Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, attacking officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday and charged with suspicion of domestic violence and assault on a police officer, Thousand Oaks Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury which makes the offense a felony, Kuredjian said. He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear also allegedly was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative.

Police responded to call report of domestic violence about 10 p.m. Sunday at Locklear's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.

According to TMZ, the 911 call had be placed by Locklear's brother, who arrived at the home to find the 56-year-old “Melrose Place” star fighting with her boyfriend.

When officers tried to arrest Locklear, TMZ reports, she became combative. “She was kicking at and pushing our deputies,” Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

Locklear said she had been injured prior to the deputies' arrival and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into Ventura County jail. She was released on $20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

The 56-year-old actress was among the biggest stars on television in the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on “Dynasty,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Melrose Place.”

Locklear pleaded no contest to reckless driving in 2008 and was placed on probation.

