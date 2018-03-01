Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Updated 15 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts. She is the latest woman to accuse the billionaire of sexual misconduct.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the unnamed 49-year-old woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada claiming he forced her into sexual acts about a dozen times yearly as recently as 2011.

She says Wynn gave her $1,000 after each massage and told her to never to talk about.

Wynn has denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. He resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The new allegations come after authorities revealed this week that two women filed police reports against Wynn in Las Vegas over allegations dating from the 1970s.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me