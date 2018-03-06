Actress Emma Watson looking for proofreader after 'Times Up' tattoo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Actress Emma Watson arrived that Vanity Fair's Oscar party Sunday with one message, but left with another: "Always proofread your tattoos."

After photos circulated showing off the star's "Times Up" tattoo, people quickly pointed out the error. She forgot the apostrophe. It should have read "Time's Up."

The tattoo referred to the movement that promoted by several Hollywood actresses that fights sexual harassment and promotes equality in the workplace.

The actress acknowledged the error in a tweet on Monday.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Luckily it was temporary tattoo and she won't have to spend her days living with the regretful error.

The 27-year-old British actress, who starred in the "Harry Potter" movies, graduated from Brown University with a degree in English literature. Her recent movies include "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Circle."