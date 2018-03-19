Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Woman says Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her at audition

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. A once-aspiring actress has alleged Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film “On Deadly Ground.”
Ivan Sekretarev/AP
In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. A once-aspiring actress has alleged Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film “On Deadly Ground.”
Attorney Lisa Bloom (center) holds a press conference with her clients Faviola Dadis (left) and Regina Simons, who are accusing actor Steven Seagal of sexual assault, at The Bloom Firm on March 19, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Attorney Lisa Bloom (center) holds a press conference with her clients Faviola Dadis (left) and Regina Simons, who are accusing actor Steven Seagal of sexual assault, at The Bloom Firm on March 19, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California.

Updated 13 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — An aspiring actress says she was 17 when actor Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her during a supposed casting session in 2002.

Faviola Dadis said at a news conference Monday that she had recently moved to the U.S. from the Netherlands when she was invited to a Beverly Hills hotel room to audition for Seagal for a film he planned to make about Genghis Khan.

The 33-year-old former model says only Seagal and his bodyguard were in the room when the actor reached under her bikini top and then grabbed her genitals.

Dadis said she ended the audition and immediately left. She says she feared being blacklisted if she reported Seagal, and only recently filed a police report. Los Angeles County prosecutors say they are reviewing the case.

Seagal's attorney Anthony Falangetti did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

