Celebrity News

It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Richard Starkey, better knonwn as Ringo Starr, poses with his medal after being appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on March 20, 2018.
Former Beatle Ringo Starr is made a knight by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace during an Investiture ceremony in London Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
This photo taken on September 14, 2017 shows British musician and former Beatles member Ringo Starr speaking to the press to promote his new album 'Give More Love' in London.
From left: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.
The Beatles relax in London over tea in 1963. From left: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
LONDON — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it's a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honor “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

“I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard,” said Starr.

