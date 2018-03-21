Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Selena Gomez
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Selena Gomez

Updated 5 hours ago

Selena Gomez took to Instagram after bikini photos of her in Australia showing a scar drew social media comments that she looked "thick."

The singer wrote that the beauty myth was "an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness and self-hatred."

Gomez says she "chose to take care of myself" because she wants to and "not to prove anything to anyone."

The scar was the result of a complication from her 2017 kidney transplant.

