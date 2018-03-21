Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric along to his colonoscopy

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel brought Katie Couric along for his first colonoscopy, which aired Tuesday, March 20, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel brought Katie Couric along for his first colonoscopy, which aired Tuesday, March 20, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Updated 5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.

The talk show host brought Katie Couric along for the test, which aired on Tuesday's “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She was with him before and after the examination.

Kimmel turned 50 in November, which is the age the American Cancer Society recommends for the colorectal cancer screening.

The exam found no sign of polyps. But Couric joked with Kimmel that keys, toy soldiers and a harmonica were recovered.

Couric's late husband died of the disease in 1998. She had the screening done on TV in 2007.

March is colon cancer awareness month.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me