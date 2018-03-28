Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of 'Why Him?' in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection with a passenger in his vehicle when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at the actor’s stomach around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Updated 9 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Wednesday were investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed.

A passenger in Feldman's vehicle shined a flashlight at another vehicle they thought was following them at an intersection on Tuesday night, police said.

An unknown male made a stabbing motion at Feldman's stomach and fled, Officer Drake Madison said.

Feldman drove himself to a hospital, and has since been released. He didn't appear to have any stab wounds, Madison said.

Police are investigating whether road rage was behind the confrontation, Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Feldman tweeted that he's had threats and is being harassed, and shared photos of himself in a hospital bed and gown being examined by a police officer.

Feldman, 46, appeared in “Stand By Me” and “Gremlins” as a child in the 1980s, and went on to appear in several movies with his good friend Corey Haim, who died in 2010.

He has said that he was sexually assaulted as a child in Hollywood, allegations he made in 2013 and again recently amid the industry-wide examination of sexual misconduct.

Feldman filed a new police report about one childhood assault, but the Los Angeles Police Department said the statute of limitations for the alleged crime had expired.

He said in October that he was determined to expose pedophiles in Hollywood who had victimized him and Haim, and was seeking to raise money to hire attorneys and security for as he did it.

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” Feldman said in a video he made for the fundraising campaign.

“I'm very alone,” he later adds. “I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family.”

