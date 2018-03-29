Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Celebrity News

Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
In this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and 'Girls Trip' actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 3, 2018, in New York. Haddish told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday, March 26, that someone allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December. She didn't name the culprit but the story set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery even has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
In this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and 'Girls Trip' actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 3, 2018, in New York. Haddish told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday, March 26, that someone allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December. She didn't name the culprit but the story set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery even has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Updated 44 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The speculation is wide, rumors numerous and denials firm. And the crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December.

How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so. More specifically, she told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery, natch, has a hashtag: (hash)WhoBitBeyonce?

The latest nugget came Tuesday when TMZ reported multiple sources it did not identify by name as saying Haddish told them partygoer Sanaa Lathan is the biter. She got the hive treatment — swarms of bee emojis — until she finally spoke on Twitter: "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite."

Lathan, of "The Best Man" movies, included a single red-lip emoji to battle all those bees.

The purported bite (purportedly) occurred at an after-party for Beyonce hubby Jay-Z's "4:44" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 22. There was, purportedly, something about flirting with Jay, and something, purportedly, about the flirt being wasted.

"I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst," Chrissy Teigen speculated on Twitter, though she took a deeper dive of her own and later tweeted that particular unnamed "she" isn't the culprit after all.

The Cut did some investigating, ruling out the likes of partiers Queen Latifah and Rihanna, because Queen Latifah and Rihanna. It narrowed its perp list to Lathan and Sara Foster, who played Jen Clark on "90210." Foster's reaction: "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce."

Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.

A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on

Haddish told GQ she offered to kick the biter's butt for Beyonce, but the queen said let it go.

Beyonce spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure did not immediately return an email Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment. She told GQ she had no comment and, furthermore, "no knowledge" about the purportedness.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me