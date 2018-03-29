Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Lindsay Lohan fails to convince court her image is in video game

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the opening night of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece. Lohan sued a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game. The New York Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that the satirical representations of 'a modern, beach-going' young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like “Game Over” for actress Lindsay Lohan in her state court fight against a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game.

Lohan's lawyer argued before New York's top court that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. violated her right to privacy by incorporating “look-a-like” images of her in the game “Grand Theft Auto V.”

But the state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the satirical representations of “a modern, beach-going” young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.

Similar claims against Take-Two by “Mob Wives” television star Karen Gravano also were dismissed in a separate ruling.

A message left with Lohan's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

