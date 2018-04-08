Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Post office named for Merle Haggard in California hometown

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
This April 10, 2012, file photo shows the late Merle Haggard, left, viewing an exhibit on the Bakersfield sound at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn. About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard. He rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride. His hits include 'Okie From Muskogee' and 'Sing Me Back Home.' Norm Hamlet, who played in Haggard's band for nearly a half-century, told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper that the singer would've been humbled by the honor. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
In this Feb. 13, 2008, file photo, the late country music legend Merle Haggard, left, is honored with a street named for him Bakersfield, Calif. About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard. The late country music legend's sister and widow were among those at a Friday, April 6, 2018, ceremony near downtown honoring Haggard, who helped create the twangy 'Bakersfied Sound.' The event fell on the two-year anniversary of Haggard's death, and what would have been his 81st birthday. (Felix Adamo/The Bakersfield Californian via AP, File)
In this Oct. 9, 2006, file photo, Merle Haggard, left, performs at the Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif. About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, Calif., to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard. He rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride. His hits include 'Okie From Muskogee' and 'Sing Me Back Home.' Norm Hamlet, who played in Haggard's band for nearly a half-century, told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper that the singer would've been humbled by the honor. (Dan Ocampo/The Bakersfield Californian, via AP, File)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard in his hometown.

The late country music legend's sister and widow were among those at a Friday ceremony near downtown honoring Haggard, who helped create the twangy “Bakersfield Sound.”

The event fell on the two-year anniversary of Haggard's death — and what would have been his 81st birthday.

Haggard rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride. His hits include “Okie From Muskogee” and “Sing Me Back Home.”

Norm Hamlet, who played in Haggard's band for nearly a half-century, told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper that the singer would've been humbled by the honor.

