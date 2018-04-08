Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Ohio State revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree amid retrial

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
In this June 8, 2001 file photo, Bill Cosby speaks to the 2001 graduating class during Ohio State University's Spring Commencement in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001. University trustees on Friday, April 6, 2018, approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case begins Monday with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
In this June 8, 2001 file photo, Bill Cosby speaks to the 2001 graduating class during Ohio State University's Spring Commencement in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001. University trustees on Friday, April 6, 2018, approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case begins Monday with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Updated 11 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.

University trustees on Friday approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case begins Monday with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia.

An Ohio State spokesman says Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university's principles and values.

This is the first time Ohio State has revoked an honorary degree. It adds to the list of schools that have revoked honorary degrees for the comedian in the past few years.

Cosby's retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

His first trial ended in a hung jury.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me