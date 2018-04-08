Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Rapper Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party at The Grill/The Pool in New York. Cardi B has revealed during a 'Saturday Night Live' performance she's pregnant. Cardi B's debut album was released Friday, April 6. 'Invasion of Privacy' is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Singer Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B has revealed during a 'Saturday Night Live' performance she's pregnant. Cardi B's debut album was released Friday, April 6. 'Invasion of Privacy' is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Maxim Super Bowl Party at the Maxim Dome in Minneapolis. Cardi B has revealed during a 'Saturday Night Live' performance she's pregnant. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: 'Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.' (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Omar Vega/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — Rapper Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

It's been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." The couple has been engaged since October.

Cardi B's debut album was released Friday. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." She performed that, "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" on Saturday night.

